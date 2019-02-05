Redevelopment will change the face of nation’s mall capital

Retail News
Redevelopment will change the face of nation’s mall capitalNorth Jersey Record 05/01/2019
Paramus, NJ is known for its retail shopping centers that line the length of two busy highways in this Bergen County community. What it’s not known for is having a downtown. That may change now that the owners of the Westfield Garden State Plaza have issued a redevelopment plan that will include building mixed-used residential units, a public park and possibly on a hotel on the space that used to be a parking lot.