Red meat research called into question over industry link

Retail News
Red meat research called into question over industry linkThe Washington Post 10/14/2019
A study recently published in the Annals of Internal Medicine suggested that the health risks associated with the consumption of red meat have been overblown with little scientific evidence to support a connection to diseases including various cancers and cardiac issues. The group behind the study, NutriRECS, has been found to have received funding from a university program backed, in part, by the beef industry.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!