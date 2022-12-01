Recruiters get more flexible in the hunt for tech workers

Retail News
Recruiters get more flexible in the hunt for tech workersFast Company 01/11/2022
Companies are worrying a lot less about resumes and are instead focusing on interviews and technological competency tests in determining which prospects to hire. They have also gotten more flexible when it comes to remote work or a combination of remote and onsite in an effort to get the right employees to fill jobs.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!