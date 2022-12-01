Retail News

Recruiters get more flexible in the hunt for tech workers

Fast Company 01/11/2022

Companies are worrying a lot less about resumes and are instead focusing on interviews and technological competency tests in determining which prospects to hire. They have also gotten more flexible when it comes to remote work or a combination of remote and onsite in an effort to get the right employees to fill jobs.

