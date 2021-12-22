Recovering restaurants stung again, this time by omicron

Retail News
Recovering restaurants stung again, this time by omicronThe Washington Post 12/19/2021
Many of the restaurants that were regaining momentum following a year and a half of pandemic-related hardships have been making the tough decision to temporarily close over the last few days as workers report in with positive COVID tests. Many thought their experiences with negotiating the new pandemic reality had prepared them for omicron, but the speed and intensity with which the new variant is spreading is creating confusion and dismay for owners and staff.
