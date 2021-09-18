Sales of vinyl music hit record pace

Retail News

Axios

Sales of vinyl records in 2020 outpaced compact discs for the first time since 1986, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. Vinyl sales were up 108 percent year-over-year for the first six months of 2021 as the record store business is getting a lift from consumers desire to purchase physical recordings. “There is something about the tangible experience of taking the record out of its sleeve and putting it on the turntable. And, with older records, sometimes hearing a bit of that pop and crackle adds to the experience,” said Chip Heuisler, owner of Tunes, a record store in Hoboken, NJ.