Record rains bring havoc to farming industry

The past twelve months — May 2018 through April 2019 — have been the wettest on record in the lower 48 states since 1895, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Heavy snow and rain have brought flooding to Midwestern states from Illinois to Nebraska, interfering with crop planting and deliveries. Forty-nine percent of farmers report having planted their intended corn for the year, well below the 80 percent average that is typical at this point in the year.