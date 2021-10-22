Record port traffic may not be cleared up for six months or a year

Retail News
Record port traffic may not be cleared up for six months or a yearFortune 10/22/2021
One-hundred vessels, a record, are currently waiting to dock at ports along the West Coast, according to Kuehne+Nagel. “We would expect this can continue even longer than six or twelve months. There’s no sign of relief,” said CEO Detlef Trefzger. “This is a bullwhip effect we experienced. And it’s getting worse at the moment.”
