Retail News

Recall of chicken products after possible salmonella cases

The Washington Post 08/13/2021

Serenade Foods is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen and raw chicken products after some of the company’s products sold under the Dutch Farms Chicken, Milford Valley Chicken and Aldi Kirkwood brands were connected to 28 recent cases and 11 hospitalizations tied to salmonella contamination. Cases have been reported in Arizona, Connecticut, illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Nevada.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!