Recall of chicken products after possible salmonella cases

Recall of chicken products after possible salmonella casesThe Washington Post 08/13/2021
Serenade Foods is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen and raw chicken products after some of the company’s products sold under the Dutch Farms Chicken, Milford Valley Chicken and Aldi Kirkwood brands were connected to 28 recent cases and 11 hospitalizations tied to salmonella contamination. Cases have been reported in Arizona, Connecticut, illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Nevada.
