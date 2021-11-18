Real and artificial Christmas trees in short supply

Retail News

CNBC

Climate change and supply chain issues have cut into Christmas tree supplies this year, and yet demand is expected to pick up compared to previous years. “If you see something you like, buy it,” said Jami Warner, the executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association. “The quantities this year will be fewer than usual and of course the consumer will have to take the brunt of higher prices. They won’t be hugely higher but they will be higher.”