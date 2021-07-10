Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests recalled over false positives

Retail News

ABC News

Ellume is recalling nearly 200,000 rapid at-home COVID-19 tests over concerns that they are producing an unusually high rate of false positives. “We recognize that this incident may have shaken the confidence of some of those who trusted Ellume to help them manage their health and to take back a bit of control of their lives during this pandemic,” said Ellume CEO Sean Parsons in a statement. “To those individuals, I offer my sincere apologies — and the apologies of our entire company — for any stress or difficulties they may have experienced because of a false-positive result.”