Raley’s reaches deal to acquire Bashas’

Retail News

Arizona Republic/AZCentral

Raley’s has reached a deal to acquire the family-owned Bashas’ grocery business. Bashas’ had 113 stores operating in Arizona, New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. CEO Edward Basha said that some of the challenges the grocer has faced during the pandemic led it to believe that combining with a like-minded business in Raley’s would be a benefit going forward. “It was a question of taking an honest assessment, putting our egos aside and considering what was best for our members and customers,” he said.