QVC parent reports strong online gains

Retail News

Forbes

Qurate Retail, the parent company of QVC, HSN and Zulily, reported that sales increased 14 percent to $3.3 billion during the first quarter of 2021 with sales rising in the U.S. and abroad. The company reported that online sites connected to its television home shopping properties saw a 25 percent jump in visitors, 20 percent growth in sessions and a six percent increase in total minutes spent shopping.