Questions remain about how long inflation will stick around

Retail News
Questions remain about how long inflation will stick aroundThe Washington Post 06/14/2021
The Federal Reserve Bank expects that rising prices on raw materials and finished goods will begin to level off and even recede as the economy normalizes along with everything else connected to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Others, however, are not so sure and think that inflation could hang on and become a drag on the U.S. economy.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!