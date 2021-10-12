Quebec taps into its emergency reserves of maple syrup

Retail News

Fortune

The Quebec Maple Syrup Producers association is tapping into its emergency supply to help fill shortfalls around the globe. The Canadian province produces about 72 percent of the world’s supply of maple syrup. “There were 100 million pounds in the reserve last spring. We estimate that by the time the next season begins in early 2022, about less than half of the stockpile will still be there,” said QMSP spokesperson Helene Normandin.