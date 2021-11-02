Quaker Oats rebrands Aunt Jemima under new name

Retail News
Quaker Oats rebrands Aunt Jemima under new nameCNN 02/10/2021
PepsiCo’s Quaker Oats division has retired its Aunt Jemima and replaced it with a new name and logo under the Pearl Milling Company brand. “We are starting a new day with Pearl Milling Company,” a PepsiCo spokesperson said. “A new day rooted in the brand’s historic beginnings and its mission to create moments that matter at the breakfast table.”
