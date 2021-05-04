Pyscho Bunny is hopping into A-list malls

Retail News

Pyscho Bunny is opening stores in the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J. and at Tyson’s Corner in Virginia. The retailer, which is known for selling menswear bearing its skull-and-crossbones with bunny ears logo, plans to open five more stores in A-list malls this year bringing its total to 15. “Provided that there’s opportunities in malls that meet our criteria, we think we can increase the pace of expansion somewhat,” said COO Kenny Minzberg.