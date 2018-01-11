Pumpkin farm needs to grow grass to keep going

Retail News

The Washington Post

Pumpkin farms across the U.S. depend on six strong weeks of sales to make their numbers. With a business as prone to risk as pumpkins, many need to find other crops to grow so they can keep going. Some, including John and Eda Muller of Daylight Farms in Half Moon Bay, CA, think the answer may be growing marijuana plants, but not everyone in their community is happy with that prospect. Mrs. Muller says, bluntly, that she and her husband will not be able to keep their farm going if they can’t grow marijuana for the state’s legal cannabis market.