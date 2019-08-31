Puma sees itself in ‘a different lane’ than Nike and Adidas

Retail News

Business Insider

Puma has been on a tear of late, with a sales increase of nearly 16 percent in its most recently reported quarter and a new high-profile flagship on NYC’s Fifth Avenue. Will they overtake Nike or Adidas anytime soon? Not likely — Puma’s revenue was around $4.65 billion last year compared to $21.9 billion for Adidas and $31.4 billion for Nike. But Puma’s management sees a distinct place for the company in the market. “I don’t see my job as competing against all the brands,” Puma CEO Bjorn Gulden told Business Insider. “I see it as trying to be a good brand for the consumer.”