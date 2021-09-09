Publix to open first store in Kentucky

Retail News

Louisville Courier Journal

Publix, which has expanded up the East Coast from its Florida home, is veering a bit westward with its next move to open its first store in Kentucky. Publix expects to open the 55,000-square-foot store, which will be located in eastern Louisville, in the fourth quarter of 2023. “Moving into Kentucky is a natural progression for our company, and we are excited to serve and be a part of this vibrant community,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a statement.