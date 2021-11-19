Public health experts warn that COVID is not going away

Retail News

The Guardian

Public health experts are warning that colder weather which tends to keep people indoors and low vaccination rates are a dangerous combination that could push the U.S. death total from COVID-19 over one million by the spring. “I’ve been predicting a pretty bad winter wave again, and it looks like it’s starting to happen,” said Dr Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital’s center for vaccine development. “There’s just too many unvaccinated and too many partially vaccinated [people] to stop the spread of the Delta variant”, Dr. Hotez said.