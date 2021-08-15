Public health experts think the CDC should tell everyone to wear masks

Retail News

The New York Times

Americans, many of whom are too busy with their daily lives to read through updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are frequently left confused about mask wearing and other aspects of staying safe during the pandemic. Some experts think the CDC would be wise to keep things simple and just advise everyone to wear masks in public indoor spaces until vaccination rates are high enough to stop the spread of COVID-19. Health officials are warning that unless the spread of the Delta variant can be stopped there is an increasing likelihood of a more contagious and perhaps lethal mutation to follow it.