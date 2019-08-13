Protest against ICE leads to arrests at Amazon Books in NYC

Retail News
Protest against ICE leads to arrests at Amazon Books in NYCGizmodo 08/11/2019
A protest against Amazon.com’s AWS division’s contracts with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency by a group known as #JewsAgainstICE took place yesterday at one of the e-tail giant’s book stores. The protest, which drew around 1,000 people, according to one of the organizers, resulted in the arrests of around 40 demonstrators.
