Proposed bill would focus on Amazon’s warehouse practices

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

A bill awaiting signature by Gov. Gavin Newsom in California would require Amazon.com and other companies to disclose warehouse workers’ performance requirements with the goal of assuring that safe working conditions are being maintained. “Employers look to what Amazon does when implementing technology at their own facilities,” said Ellen Reese, chair of labor studies at the University of California, Riverside. “The pressure to make rates is very stressful, and for many warehouse workers, they have to cut corners in safety to make rates.”