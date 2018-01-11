Private equity firms lining up to bid on Papa John’s

Retail News
Private equity firms lining up to bid on Papa John’sLouisville Business First 10/31/2018
Bain Capital and CVC Capital Partners are among a group of private equity firms looking at acquiring Papa John’s International. The company, according to a Reuters report last month, has been exploring the possibility of a sale following an ongoing legal and public relations battle with founder and former CEO John Schnatter, who resigned after it became public that he used a racial epithet during a company training session.