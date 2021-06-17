Prime Day sales expected to outperform Cyber Monday and Black Friday totals

Retail News

Forbes

American consumers will spend over $11 billion on merchandise as part of Amazon.com’s Prime Day event next week, surpassing the $10.4 billion number hit in 2020, according to an Adobe Digital Economy Index forecast. “We’re coming into Prime Day with a very strong digital economy, one where people have really shifted their commercial lives into the online space,” said Taylor Schreiner, director, Adobe Digital Insights. “Even as vaccine penetration has gotten higher, even as a lot of restrictions have been loosened, we still see people sticking with keeping their commercial lives in the digital space,” he said.