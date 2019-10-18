Primark tells customers not to buy its products on Amazon’s marketplace

Retail News
Primark tells customers not to buy its products on Amazon’s marketplaceYahoo 10/16/2019
Third-party sellers on Amazon.com’s marketplace are purchasing clothing from Primark and reselling it on the site. Primark has taken the step to advise its customers that they will pay more for these items than if they simply shop in one of its stores. The fast-fashion retailer does not sell its products online.
