Primark looks to Central America to supply fast fashions to U.S. stores

Retail News
Primark looks to Central America to supply fast fashions to U.S. storesReuters 09/23/2019
The Irish fast-fashion chain, Primark, is confident in its ability to make it big in the U.S. market. Primark is looking for new suppliers in Central America to speed supplies of clothing and footwear to its stores in the states. The chain currently sources all its products from suppliers in Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Vietnam and Turkey.
