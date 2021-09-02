Price Chopper and Tops Markets to merge

Retail News
Price Chopper and Tops Markets to mergeThe Buffalo News 02/09/2021
Tops Markets is merging with Price Chopper/Market 32 in an effort to drive up their negotiating power with vendors and increase efficiencies across their operations. The two grocery chains will continue to maintain their own corporate headquarters and work together to achieve shared business objectives. The merger was completed with the goal of making the two grocers more competitive with Wegmans, Walmart and others.
