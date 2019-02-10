Presidential candidate argues digital data is personal property

Retail News
Presidential candidate argues digital data is personal propertyFast Company 10/01/2019
Andrew Yang, a Democratic Party presidential hopeful, has issued a new policy paper that argues that digital data should be treated as a property right. “Data generated by each individual needs to be owned by them, with certain rights conveyed that will allow them to know how it’s used and protect it,” writes Mr. Yang.
Discussions
