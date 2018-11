Retail News

Vox

Ben & Jerry’s new Pecan Resist ice cream will donate proceeds to four different progressive organizations: Color of Change, Honor the Earth, Neta and Women’s March. The new “chocolate ice cream with white & dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts & fudge-covered almonds” is intended to create “a movement to lick injustice and champion those fighting to create a more just and equitable nation for us all.”