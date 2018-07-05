President Trump tweets that he’ll help Harley’s foreign rivals

Retail News

The Washington Post

Donald Trump has announced via tweet that, since Harley-Davidson is moving some of its production out of the U.S. to help avoid retaliatory tariffs and losing sales in the European Union, he is going to help the brand’s foreign competitors with their sales in the U.S. He also appears to suggest that the company’s seven percent sales decline in 2017 has something to do with Harley’s June 25, 2018 decision to shift some of its production outside the U.S.