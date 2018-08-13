President supports Harley-Davidson boycott

Retail News
President supports Harley-Davidson boycottCNBC 08/12/2018
Donald Trump thinks it would “Great!” if owners of Harley-Davidson boycott the motorcycle manufacturer over plans by the company to move some of its production overseas. The company made the decision to move some manufacturing out of the U.S. after announcing it would lose as much as $100 million a year because of retaliatory steps by foreign nations in response to President Trump’s imposition of tariffs on imported aluminum and steel.