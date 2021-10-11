President Biden speaks with Target and Walmart CEOs about supply chain progress

Retail News
President Biden speaks with Target and Walmart CEOs about supply chain progressReuters/U.S. News & World Report 11/10/2021
President Joe Biden spoke yesterday with the CEOs of Target, Walmart, UPS and FedEx about ongoing supply chain challenges facing the companies and the nation. The companies, according to Mr. Biden, expressed confidence in their ability to meet demand during the holiday season.
Discussions
