President Biden says we’ve averted the supply chain crisis

Retail News

MarketWatch

During a meeting yesterday with a supply chain task force, President Biden claimed that, through combined efforts, the industry’s work to get ahead of holiday supply bottlenecks has been successful. “We brought together business and labor leaders to solve problems, ” he said. “And the much-predicted crisis didn’t occur. Packages are moving, gifts are being delivered, shelves are not empty.” Fred Smith, CEO of FedEx helped qualify the President’s statements, commenting that, “The supply chain issues are not all solved. … But there’s a lot of effort underway to solve them. And we’re optimistic that people will have a good peak season and most of Santa Claus’s products will be delivered to the consumers.”