President Biden meets with retailers to talk supply chain workarounds

Retail News

Reuters/Yahoo News

With Christmas less than a month away, President Joe Biden is meeting with CEOs of Best Buy, CVS, Etsy, Food Lion, Kroger, Walmart and others today to discuss how to address existing supply chain challenges. The in-person and virtual meeting takes place with the knowledge that a new COVID-19 variant, dubbed Omicron, has been discovered. The World Health Organization has issued a warning that the variant is likely to spread internationally and may result in “severe consequences” in some places.