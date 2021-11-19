President Biden calls on FTC to investigate why gas prices are so high

Retail News
President Biden calls on FTC to investigate why gas prices are so highThe Wall Street Journal 11/18/2021
President Joe Biden has asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether oil-and-gas companies are illegally pumping up the price of fuel. Mr. Biden pointed to what he called “an unexplained large gap between the price of unfinished gasoline and the average price at the pump.” The current gap, he asserts, “is well above the pre-pandemic average.”
Discussions
