President Biden calls on corporate leaders to ‘raise the bar on cybersecurity’

The Washington Post

President Joe Biden called on leaders of major U.S. corporations, including Apple, Google and JPMorgan Chase, to do more to protect themselves, their customers and the nation against cybersecurity attacks. “The reality is most of our critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector, and the federal government can’t meet this challenge alone,” Mr. Biden said. “You have the power, capacity and responsibility, I believe, to raise the bar on cybersecurity.”