President Biden announces vaccine deal between pharma rivals

President Biden announces vaccine deal between pharma rivalsNPR 03/03/2021
President Joe Biden has said that enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be manufactured by the end of May to immunize every adult in the U.S. He made the announcement after his administration brokered a deal between Johnson & Johnson and Merck to co-produce J&J’s vaccine. Merck was unsuccessful in its attempts to produce a COVID-19 vaccine.
