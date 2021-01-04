Pres. Biden’s infrastructure plan would energize electric vehicle market

Retail News

MarketWatch

If Congress passes President Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure and stimulus blueprint, dubbed “The American Jobs Plan,” car manufacturers, consumers and a host of other partner companies could receive incentives to support the transition from petrol-powered to electric vehicles in the U.S. Part of that encouragement would come in the form of consumer tax breaks that could reduce the cost of an EV by as much as $7500. Overall, the President’s proposal would allocate $174 billion to support EV adoption.