Preppy clothing is not over

Retail News
Preppy clothing is not overFashionista 08/03/2021
J. Crew, Brooks Brothers and other retailers and brands selling preppy clothing may have lost some of their shine in recent years, but that doesn’t mean that the fashion trend they exemplified is gone forever. “The ‘new prep’ is really more about growing up and understanding that you can keep culture and sophistication all together,” said Marlon Muller, co-founder of Recreational Habits, a newly launched luxury label.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!