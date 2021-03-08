Preppy clothing is not over

Retail News

Fashionista

J. Crew, Brooks Brothers and other retailers and brands selling preppy clothing may have lost some of their shine in recent years, but that doesn’t mean that the fashion trend they exemplified is gone forever. “The ‘new prep’ is really more about growing up and understanding that you can keep culture and sophistication all together,” said Marlon Muller, co-founder of Recreational Habits, a newly launched luxury label.