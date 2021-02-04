Pre-pandemic, Amazon considered opening discount stores

Retail News

Bloomberg

Sources said to be close to the discussions told Bloomberg that Amazon had been developing plans to open a chain of discount stores with the aim of clearing out hard-to-move inventory from its warehouses, but apparently postponed or abandoned it once the pandemic took hold. According to the report, Amazon was interested in merchandising discounted home goods, electronics and other relatively small-footprint items in the physical stores, and had dismissed the idea of selling apparel because stocking a variety of sizes would consume too much floor space.