Postal service is ready to deliver for the holidays

Retail News
Postal service is ready to deliver for the holidaysThe Washington Post 11/11/2021
The U.S. Postal service says it has the staffing and necessary resources to meet shipping demand during the Christmas holiday season. “Last year, for a variety of reasons, we were overwhelmed and were not able to meet the demands of the nation,” said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. “We are ready, so send us your packages and your mail, and we will deliver timely.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!