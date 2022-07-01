Postal service concerned vaccine mandate will slow deliveries

Retail News
Postal service concerned vaccine mandate will slow deliveriesThe Washington Post 01/06/2022
The U.S. Postal Service requested that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration grant it a temporary waiver from complying with the COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 10. The USPS is concerned that being forced to comply with the mandate at this time will “likely to result in the loss of many employees — either by employees leaving or being disciplined.”
Discussions
