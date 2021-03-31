Retail News

Poshmark succeeds by helping sellers sell more of their stuff

The Verge 03/31/2021

Tracy Sun, co-founder and SVP of new markets at Poshmark, said the second-hand platform spends most of its time focused on creators (AKA sellers) and what it can do to help them “become more and more successful.” She points to new tools such as “Posh Stories,” short videos that enable sellers to tell the story behind a given item they are selling.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!