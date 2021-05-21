Poshmark Mini to offer Snapchat shopping experience

Retail News

Forbes

Poshmark is partnering with Snapchat to allow sellers on the online platform for second-hand goods to share their listings and sell their merchandise via the social media channel. “We’ve been working with Snapchat for a while now and have a deeper relationship around how the two platforms integrate together,” said Steven Tristan Young, chief marketing officer of Poshmark. “Snapchat has a similar target audience. In the past, we worked with their Snap kit to make sure we could sell by listing through them.”