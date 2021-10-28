Ports to fine shipping companies if containers are not picked up

Retail News
Ports to fine shipping companies if containers are not picked upAP News 10/27/2021
The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have said that they will start fining shipping companies for containers that remain at marine terminals for more than nine days. Ocean carriers will be fined $100 per container per day. The new rules, which are intended to remove some of the backlog at ports, will go into effect on Nov. 1.
