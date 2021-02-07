Portland firms refuse to deliver Amazon orders

Retail News
Portland firms refuse to deliver Amazon ordersVice 07/02/2021
Two delivery firms in Portland have said they have stopped making deliveries for Amazon.com until the retail and technology giant changes the way it does business. The companies said that Amazon’s demands and cuts in compensation have made the relationship untenable. Amazon countered that the companies were harming and not helping drivers with the stand they have taken.
