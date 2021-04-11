Retail News

Port director says fines are working to move containers out

CNBC 11/03/2021

Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, said that fining ocean carriers for delays in moving shipping containers out of terminals is starting to work. “We’ve tried diplomacy. We’ve tried collaboration, operations meetings all around, and nothing has moved the needle just yet,” he said. “This is a last resort and one I didn’t want to have to take, but we’re starting to see movement.”

