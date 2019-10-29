Popeyes trolls Chick-fil-A with return of chicken sandwich

Retail News

Ad Age

Popeyes, which sold out of its spicy chicken sandwich after launching it in August, is bringing the sandwich back on Sunday Nov. 3. To promote the sandwich’s return, Popeyes produced an online video about the fast-food restaurants that Americans could visit this Sunday. The words “closed Sunday” are next to Chick-fil-A. Print ads running in newspapers on Oct. 29 will also emphasize that Popeyes is open on Sunday.