Pop-up concept gives small brands access to London’s toniest retail real estate

Pop-up concept gives small brands access to London’s toniest retail real estateBBC News 04/19/2021
Oxford Street is London’s high-end retail destination and it has seen merchants occupying stores there take a big hit from the novel coronavirus pandemic. With more space readily available as a result of store closings, a new pop-up shop concept has emerged that gives small brands a chance to occupy space on a limited basis that would have been far too costly prior to the pandemic.
